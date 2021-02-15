Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 96 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 377 points or 0.73 percent at 51921.30, and the Nifty added 113.50 points or 0.75 percent at 15276.80.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 272, target at Rs 288

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,287, target at Rs 1,363

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 614, target at Rs 660

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 740, target at Rs 765

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,770, target at Rs 2,840

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 639, target at Rs 665

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 199.5, target at Rs 216

Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,805, target at Rs 2,730

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​