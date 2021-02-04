Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sensex is down 89.25 points or 0.18 percent at 50166.50, and the Nifty shed 14.40 points or 0.1 percent at 14775.60.

The auto index was up a percent while Bank Nifty shed half a percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 823, target at Rs 914

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 500

Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 531, target at Rs 514

Sell Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 761, target at Rs 715

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 136, target at Rs 145

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,355, target at Rs 3,440

Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 122, target at Rs 132

Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 37.5, target at Rs 40

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​