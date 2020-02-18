Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar, Ashwani Gujral for short term

Indices continued their downfall on the third straight day and ended near day's low level on February 17 with Nifty below 12,100 level.

At close, the Sensex was down 202.05 points at 41,055.69, while Nifty down 67.70 points at 12,045.80.

Among sectors, PSU Bank shed 3 percent, while metal, pharma, infra and energy fell 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also declined 1 percent each.

The index closed below 12,050 and formed a bearish candle for the third straight session, as the closing was lower than the opening value.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 86, target of Rs 78

Sell Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 55, target of Rs 47

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 104, target of Rs 92

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 164, target of Rs 178

Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target of Rs 1,345

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Sell Hero MotoCorp with stop loss of Rs 2,320 for target of Rs 2,200

Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 415 for target of Rs 392

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 193 for target of Rs 183

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 133 for target of Rs 124

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Nestle with target at Rs 17,000 and stop loss at Rs 16,100

Sell Petronet LNG with target at Rs 251 and stop loss at Rs 259

Sell Tata Chemicals with target at Rs 741 and stop loss at Rs 758

Sell IndusInd Bank with target at Rs 1,140 and stop loss at Rs 1,190

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.