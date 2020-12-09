Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sensex is up 278.61 points or 0.61% at 45887.12, and the Nifty added 77.40 points or 0.58% at 13470.40.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 534, target at Rs 565

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 479, target at Rs 505

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 985

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2779, target at Rs 2840

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,543, target at Rs 1,619

Buy Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3,665, target at Rs 3,771

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2790, target at Rs 2840

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 519

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​