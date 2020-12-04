PlusFinancial Times
Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rajat Bose for short term

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com suggests buying Bharti Airtel with a stop loss below Rs 472.90, targets at Rs 485 and Rs 494 and Titan Company with a stop loss below Rs 1,406.75, targets at Rs 1,425, and Rs 1,436.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 09:07 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 41 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 93.66 points or 0.21 percent at 44726.31, and the Nifty added 29 points or 0.22 percent at 13162.90.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 527, target at Rs 565

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,468, target at Rs 1,545

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 455, target at Rs 477

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 410

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss below Rs 472.90, targets at Rs 485 and Rs 494

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss below Rs 1,406.75, targets at Rs 1,425, and Rs 1,436

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss below Rs 93, targets at Rs 97.75 and Rs 98.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 4, 2020 09:07 am

