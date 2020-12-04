Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rajat Bose for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 41 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 93.66 points or 0.21 percent at 44726.31, and the Nifty added 29 points or 0.22 percent at 13162.90.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: