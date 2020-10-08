Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,180, target at Rs 4,300 and Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,000, target at Rs 7,150.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 29 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,180, target at Rs 4,300
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,000, target at Rs 7,150
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,320
Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,300
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,150, target at Rs 2,230
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 514, target at Rs 545
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,176, target at Rs 3,327
Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 182, target at Rs 152
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 394, target at Rs 363
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.