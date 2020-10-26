Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,050, target at Rs 7,200 and Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 245, target at Rs 262.
The Indian stock market is expected to open flat following a cautious Asian market as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 10 points loss.
In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 62.85 points or 0.15% at 40748.35, and the Nifty added 36.80 points or 0.31% at 11967.20.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,050, target at Rs 7,200
Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 121
Buy Info Edge with a stop loss of Rs 3,600, target at Rs 3,750
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 645
Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 245, target at Rs 262
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,160
Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 967
Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5,900, target at Rs 5,750
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.