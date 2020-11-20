Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 29.41 points or 0.07 percent at 43570.55, and the Nifty added 14.90 points or 0.12 percent at 12786.60.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: