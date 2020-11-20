Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying HEG with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 815 and Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 348, target at Rs 365.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain.
In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 29.41 points or 0.07 percent at 43570.55, and the Nifty added 14.90 points or 0.12 percent at 12786.60.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy HEG with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 815
Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 348, target at Rs 365
Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 228, target at Rs 243
Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 245, target at Rs 230
Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 217, target at Rs 202
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 101, target at Rs 108
Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 336.5, target at Rs 320
Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,870, target at Rs 4,650
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 809, target at Rs 865Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.