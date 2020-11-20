PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying HEG with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 815 and Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 348, target at Rs 365.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 29.41 points or 0.07 percent at 43570.55, and the Nifty added 14.90 points or 0.12 percent at 12786.60.

Close

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

related news

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy HEG with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 815

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 348, target at Rs 365

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 228, target at Rs 243

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 245, target at Rs 230

Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 217, target at Rs 202

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 101, target at Rs 108

Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 336.5, target at Rs 320

Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,870, target at Rs 4,650

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 809, target at Rs 865

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 09:07 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.