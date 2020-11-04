172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-mitessh-thakkar-for-short-term-2-6063081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 589.80, target at Rs 620 and ITC with a stop loss of Rs 168, target at Rs 176.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 25 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy HEG with a stop loss of Rs 680, target at Rs 705

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,900, target at Rs 3,020

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 455

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 196, target at Rs 212

Buy SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 810

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 589.80, target at Rs 620

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 168, target at Rs 176

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,288, target at Rs 1,345

Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 421, target at Rs 400

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:57 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.