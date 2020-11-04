Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 589.80, target at Rs 620 and ITC with a stop loss of Rs 168, target at Rs 176.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 25 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy HEG with a stop loss of Rs 680, target at Rs 705
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,900, target at Rs 3,020
Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 455
Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 196, target at Rs 212
Buy SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 810
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 589.80, target at Rs 620
Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 168, target at Rs 176
Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,288, target at Rs 1,345
Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 421, target at Rs 400
