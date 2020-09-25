Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

After a black and blue beating on September 24, the Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 70 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com Close

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 409, target at Rs 425

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 680, target at Rs 715

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 143, target at Rs 128

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,220, target at Rs 1,160

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,075, target at Rs 2,920

Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 545

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 409, target at Rs 426

Sell L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 59.5, target at Rs 54

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,160, target at Rs 2,225

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 596, target at Rs 560

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​