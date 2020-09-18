172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-7-5854711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,750, target at Rs 1,830 and Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 232.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as US markets ended lower while on the other hand Asian markets are trading mixed. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 16 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,750, target at Rs 1,830

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 232

Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 148

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 186, target at Rs 171

Sell Jubilant Lifesciences with a stop loss of Rs 784, target at Rs 760

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,105, target at Rs 5,800

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,165

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,430

Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 4,350, target at Rs 4,520

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Sep 18, 2020 09:00 am

