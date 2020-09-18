Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,750, target at Rs 1,830 and Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 232.
The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as US markets ended lower while on the other hand Asian markets are trading mixed. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 16 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,750, target at Rs 1,830
Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 232
Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 148
Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 186, target at Rs 171
Sell Jubilant Lifesciences with a stop loss of Rs 784, target at Rs 760
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,105, target at Rs 5,800
Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,165
Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,430
Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 4,350, target at Rs 4,520
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.