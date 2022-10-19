English
    Thangamayil Jewellery: Weak results but strong long-term growth prospects

    Margins in H1FY23 are at historical lows and we expect improvement from the current levels. We expect healthy earnings growth hereon for TMJL

    Bharat Gianani
    October 19, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
    Highlights Margin miss in Q2FY23 Demand environment strong; company enhancing retail presence Hallmarking regulations key long-term trigger Valuations at discount to historical averages Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (TMJL; CMP: Rs 1,110; Market cap: Rs 1,522 crore) has reported lower-than-anticipated margins in the September 2022 quarter. The demand momentum is strong and TMJL expects good sales in the upcoming festive and wedding seasons. The company is undergoing both brownfield (existing outlets) as well as greenfield (new outlets) store expansion. Margins in H1FY23 are at historical lows and we...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers