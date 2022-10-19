Thangamayil Jewellery: Weak results but strong long-term growth prospects

Highlights Margin miss in Q2FY23 Demand environment strong; company enhancing retail presence Hallmarking regulations key long-term trigger Valuations at discount to historical averages Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (TMJL; CMP: Rs 1,110; Market cap: Rs 1,522 crore) has reported lower-than-anticipated margins in the September 2022 quarter. The demand momentum is strong and TMJL expects good sales in the upcoming festive and wedding seasons. The company is undergoing both brownfield (existing outlets) as well as greenfield (new outlets) store expansion. Margins in H1FY23 are at historical lows and we...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Old wounds fester, but investors take comfort from positives
Oct 18, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Central banks cannot ignore financial stability risk, Indian IT companies record gains, reverse mortgage could be Indians' old-age fund, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How did we get into this mess?
Oct 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Economic paradigm shifts are marked by great upheavals. Is it time for India to hold all the levers?Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers