Tejas Networks share price locked in upper circuit on order win

Tejas Networks share price was locked in a 5 percent upper circuit in the afternoon trade on September 7 after the company bagged a Rs 32-crore order.

The company got the Rs 32-crore order from Sterlite Technologies (STL) and L&T Construction for its GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) equipment for a state-led Bharatnet project in south India.

Tejas Networks will supply its state-of-the-art GPON OLT and ONT products for the project, being funded as a part of BharatNet, the world’s largest rural broadband project that aims to deliver high-speed Internet connectivity over optical fiber to all the villages in India.

Tejas Networks is the leading supplier of GPON OLT/ONT products for Phase 1 of the BharatNet project.

"Our GPON and NG-PON products are clearly emerging as globally competitive on all aspects and are being deployed by Tier-1 service providers both in India and around the world," Tejas Networks Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Nayak said.

At 1240 hours, Tejas Networks was quoting at Rs 64.80, up Rs 3.05, or 4.94 percent, on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 55,074 shares, with no sellers available.