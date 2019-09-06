Tech Mahindra gains 5% on multi-year deal with AT&T

Shares of Tech Mahindra gained 5 percent in the early trade after the company said it is expanding its collaboration with telecommunication giant AT&T.

The company in its release said that it has expand its strategic collaboration with AT&T to accelerate AT&T’s IT network application, shared systems modernization and movement to the cloud.

Tech Mahindra will assume management of many of the applications which support AT&T’s network and shared systems.

The multi-year agreement will enable AT&T to focus on core objectives, including having the most advanced software defined 56 network, and migrate the majority of its non-network workloads to the public cloud by 2024.

CP Gumani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “This is a step towards elevating Tech Mahindra’s long standing strategic relationship with AT&T to help make the vision of a 5G-enabled future, a reality."

"As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is betting big on 5G-network of the future, and is focused on technology-led innovation to enable digital transformation for our customers globally," he added.