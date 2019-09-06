App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra gains 5% on multi-year deal with AT&T

Tech Mahindra will assume management of many of the applications which support AT&T’s network and shared systems.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Tech Mahindra gained 5 percent in the early trade after the company said it is expanding its collaboration with telecommunication giant AT&T.

The company in its release said that it has expand its strategic collaboration with AT&T to accelerate AT&T’s IT network application, shared systems modernization and movement to the cloud.

Tech Mahindra will assume management of many of the applications which support AT&T’s network and shared systems.

The multi-year agreement will enable AT&T to focus on core objectives, including having the most advanced software defined 56 network, and migrate the majority of its non-network workloads to the public cloud by 2024.

CP Gumani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “This is a step towards elevating Tech Mahindra’s long standing strategic relationship with AT&T to help make the vision of a 5G-enabled future, a reality."

"As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is betting big on 5G-network of the future, and is focused on technology-led innovation to enable digital transformation for our customers globally," he added.

At 0924 hrs, Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 726.40, up Rs 31.05, or 4.47 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 09:56 am

