Tech Mahindra gains 5% on multi-year deal with AT&T

Tech Mahindra will assume management of many of the applications which support AT&T’s network and shared systems.
Shares of Tech Mahindra gained 5 percent in the early trade after the company said it is expanding its collaboration with telecommunication giant AT&T.
The company in its release said that it has expand its strategic collaboration with AT&T to accelerate AT&T’s IT network application, shared systems modernization and movement to the cloud.
Tech Mahindra will assume management of many of the applications which support AT&T’s network and shared systems.
The multi-year agreement will enable AT&T to focus on core objectives, including having the most advanced software defined 56 network, and migrate the majority of its non-network workloads to the public cloud by 2024.
CP Gumani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “This is a step towards elevating Tech Mahindra’s long standing strategic relationship with AT&T to help make the vision of a 5G-enabled future, a reality."
"As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is betting big on 5G-network of the future, and is focused on technology-led innovation to enable digital transformation for our customers globally," he added.At 0924 hrs, Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 726.40, up Rs 31.05, or 4.47 percent on the BSE.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.