Subscribe to RateGain Travel Technologies: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on RateGain Travel Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 03, 2021.

December 03, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
Tega Industries IPO

 
 
Arihant Capital IPO report on RateGain Travel Technologies


RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. (Rate) is among the leading distribution technology companies globally and the largest Software as a Service (“SaaS”) company in the hospitality and travel industry in India. Beginning operations in 2004 with the introduction of a competitive intelligence price comparison product for hotels, Rate has since expanded its product portfolio to include AI and machine learning capabilities that leverage an in-house data lake to offer products in rate intelligence, cognitive revenue management, smart distribution and brand engagement. The products are offered across a wide range of verticals including hotels, airlines, online travel agents (“OTAs”), meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises and ferries.


Valuation and Outlook


At the upper price band of INR 425, the company is valued at a P/BV multiple of 16x based off it’s FY21 NAV per share of INR 26. RateGain has been making losses from FY19 to 21. However, aggressive investors can subscribe for listing gain as its industry growth trajectory looks promising. The company is also a market leader in social media solutions with a loyal customer base, and has a diversified management team with domain expertise.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Arihant Capital #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Rategain Travel Technologies #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 3, 2021 03:23 pm

