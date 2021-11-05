MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to One 97 Communications: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on One 97 Communicationss. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 03, 2021.

November 05, 2021

KR Choksey IPO report on One 97 Communications


One 97 Communications Ltd, incorporated in 2000, is India's leading digital ecosystem for merchants and consumers. As of FY2021, the company had a 333 million+ client base and more than 21 million registered merchants who use its payment services, financial services, and commerce and cloud services. In 2009, the company launched the first digital mobile payment platform, "Paytm App" to offer cashless payment services to customers and currently it is India's largest, most versatile and trusted payment platform. It is also the most valuable payments brand with a total brand value of US$6.3 billion as per Kantar BrandZ India 2020 Report.



Valuation and Outlook


As most of the positives are already getting captured in the current valuation, leaving little room for sustainable upside. We recommend SUBSCRIBE RATING FOR LISTING GAINS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 5, 2021 08:49 am

