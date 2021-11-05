Subscribe to One 97 Communications: KR Choksey

KR Choksey IPO report on One 97 Communications

One 97 Communications Ltd, incorporated in 2000, is India's leading digital ecosystem for merchants and consumers. As of FY2021, the company had a 333 million+ client base and more than 21 million registered merchants who use its payment services, financial services, and commerce and cloud services. In 2009, the company launched the first digital mobile payment platform, "Paytm App" to offer cashless payment services to customers and currently it is India's largest, most versatile and trusted payment platform. It is also the most valuable payments brand with a total brand value of US$6.3 billion as per Kantar BrandZ India 2020 Report.



Valuation and Outlook

As most of the positives are already getting captured in the current valuation, leaving little room for sustainable upside. We recommend SUBSCRIBE RATING FOR LISTING GAINS.

