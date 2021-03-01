Subscribe to MTAR Technologies: Geojit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit IPO report on MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies is a leading national player in the precision engineering industry. Incorporated in 1999, their offerings are primarily served in the nuclear, space and defence, and clean energy sectors where they manufacture critical and differentiated engineered products customized to meet the specific requirements of the customers. They currently operate through seven manufacturing facilities, situated in Hyderabad, including an export-oriented unit (EOU). Some of the clients are ISRO, NPCIL, DRDO, Bloom Energy, Rafael and Elbit.

Valuation and Outlook

With no listed peers and a positive sentiment in the space & defence sectors due to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat with limited competition for the products they manufacture, we assign a Subscribe rating, with a long term perspective.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.