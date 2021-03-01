Subscribe to MTAR Technologies: Geojit

English
MTAR Technologies

Geojit has come out with its report on MTAR Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on February 27, 2021.

March 01, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
 
 
Geojit IPO report on MTAR Technologies


MTAR Technologies is a leading national player in the precision engineering industry. Incorporated in 1999, their offerings are primarily served in the nuclear, space and defence, and clean energy sectors where they manufacture critical and differentiated engineered products customized to meet the specific requirements of the customers. They currently operate through seven manufacturing facilities, situated in Hyderabad, including an export-oriented unit (EOU). Some of the clients are ISRO, NPCIL, DRDO, Bloom Energy, Rafael and Elbit.


Valuation and Outlook


With no listed peers and a positive sentiment in the space & defence sectors due to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat with limited competition for the products they manufacture, we assign a Subscribe rating, with a long term perspective.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Geojit #IPO #MTAR Technologies
first published: Mar 1, 2021 12:28 pm

