    Subscribe to Landmark Cars Ltd: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Landmark Cars Ltd. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe” the ipo in its research report as on December 12, 2022.

    December 13, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
    Hem Securities IPO report on Landmark Cars Ltd


    Landmark Cars Ltd is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. Company also have a commercial vehicle dealership with Ashok Leyland in India. Company have a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.


    Valuation and Outlook


    Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

