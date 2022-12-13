Subscribe to Landmark Cars Ltd: Hem Securities

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities IPO report on Landmark Cars Ltd

Landmark Cars Ltd is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. Company also have a commercial vehicle dealership with Ashok Leyland in India. Company have a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

13122022 - Landmark Cars Limited -IPO - hem