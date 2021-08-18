MARKET NEWS

Subex share price rises over 4% on contract win

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 74.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 9.28 on 08 July, 2021 and 09 September, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
 
 
Subex share price rose more than 4 percent intraday on August 18 after the company won 5-year contract with Dhiraagu for integrated revenue assurance and fraud management.

" .... has been awarded a seven-digit, five-year contract from Dhiraagu, the leading telecom operator of Maldives, to provide its integrated revenue assurance and fraud management (iRAFM) solution," company said in its release.

Through the deployment, Dhiraagu will upgrade its systems and consolidate its standalone assurance functions to better equip themselves for the 5G era.

"We are proud to be selected as a strategic partner for Dhiraagu. They were the first operator to provide 5G in South Asia commercially and have been at the forefront of many digital transformation projects in the region," said Shankar Roddam, Chief Operating Officer, and Whole-Time Director, Subex.

Subex is a global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) that empowers communications service providers (CSPs) to achieve competitive advantage through Business Optimization - thereby enabling them to improve their operational efficiency to deliver enhanced service experiences to subscribers.

At 13:09 hrs Subex was quoting at Rs 54.25, up Rs 2.10, or 4.03 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 74.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 9.28 on 08 July, 2021 and 09 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.13 percent below its 52-week high and 484.59 percent above its 52-week low.
