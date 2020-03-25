Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Mercator, Satin Creditcare, Torrent Pharma, Sadbhav Engg

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Mercator: EXIM sold firm's M T Hansa Prem vessel through e-auction for $3.60 mn on payment default.

Indiabulls Housing Finance - CRISIL has reaffirmed the long-term rating at “CRISIL AA”. Rating outlook has been revised to negative. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at “CRISIL A1+”.

Satin Creditcare: Firm approved allotment of NCDs of Rs 50.05 cr through private placement basis.

Sadbhav Engineering: CARE downgraded rating on long term bank facilities to A-/(Stable) from A.

India Grid Trust: Company completed acquisition of its 9th transmission asset from Sterlite Power for $134 mn.

Fortis Healthcare: ICRA has withdrawn [ICRA] BBB+ (on watch with developing implications) and short term rating of [ICRA]A2 (on watch with developing implications) assigned to Rs 35 crore.

Rallis India: The company has shut its manufacturing operations at some plants due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Yes Bank - ICRA upgraded the ratings and placed on rating watch with developing implications

Wabco India - WABCO Holdings Inc. and ZF Friedrichshafen AG received all approvals except SAMR to close their merger

Torrent Pharma: Company fully repaid secured redeemable NCDs of Rs 240 crore.

Inox Leisure - CRISIL placed ratings on the bank facilities at on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'

Analyst or Board Meetings/Briefings

The respective boards of Tilak Ventures, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, Rockon Enterprises, REC, Midas Infra Trade, Kintech Renewables, Kachchh Minerals, Gulshan Polyols, Brahmaputra Infrastructure, Banas Finance and Axon Ventures will meet on March 25 for general purposes.