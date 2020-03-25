App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Mercator, Satin Creditcare, Torrent Pharma, Sadbhav Engg

Torrent Pharma | Fortis Healthcare | Rallies India | Satin Creditcare and Mercator are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Mercator: EXIM sold firm's M T Hansa Prem vessel through e-auction for $3.60 mn on payment default.

Indiabulls Housing Finance - CRISIL has reaffirmed the long-term rating at “CRISIL AA”. Rating outlook has been revised to negative. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at “CRISIL A1+”.

Close

Satin Creditcare: Firm approved allotment of NCDs of Rs 50.05 cr through private placement basis.

related news

Sadbhav Engineering: CARE downgraded rating on long term bank facilities to A-/(Stable) from A.

India Grid Trust: Company completed acquisition of its 9th transmission asset from Sterlite Power for $134 mn.

Fortis Healthcare: ICRA has withdrawn [ICRA] BBB+ (on watch with developing implications) and short term rating of [ICRA]A2 (on watch with developing implications) assigned to Rs 35 crore.

Rallis India: The company has shut its manufacturing operations at some plants due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Yes Bank - ICRA upgraded the ratings and placed on rating watch with developing implications

Wabco India - WABCO Holdings Inc. and ZF Friedrichshafen AG received all approvals except SAMR to close their merger

Torrent Pharma: Company fully repaid secured redeemable NCDs of Rs 240 crore.

Inox Leisure - CRISIL placed ratings on the bank facilities at on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'

Analyst or Board Meetings/Briefings

The respective boards of Tilak Ventures, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, Rockon Enterprises, REC, Midas Infra Trade, Kintech Renewables, Kachchh Minerals, Gulshan Polyols, Brahmaputra Infrastructure, Banas Finance and Axon Ventures will meet on March 25 for general purposes.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 07:37 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.