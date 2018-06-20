App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Cipla, Infosys, Wheels India, Oberoi Realty, Huhtamaki PPL

Cipla | Infosys | Wheels India | Oberoi Realty | Huhtamaki PPL | Oberoi Realty | MPS and IndoStar Capital Finance are stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Here are stocks that are in news today:

Ex-Bonus: Umiya Tubes - 1:3 ; Essel Propack - 1:1

Cipla has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Efavirenz tablets 600mg from the USFDA. It is indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 infection in adults

Infosys expands footprint in france by establishing state-of-the-art digital center of excellence in Marseille

Brigade Enterprises board meeting on June 22 to consider proposal for fund raising by issue of non-convertible debentures

Wheels India's board, on June 22, may consider issue of bonus shares

DCM Shriram to buyback 55.55 lakh equity shares at Rs 450 each

Brickwork Ratings India revised ratings of debt instruments of IFCI

Kansai Nerolac Paints has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 55 percent of the paid-up equity of RAK Paints, Bangladesh, for a total consideration of Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) 57.26 crore (approximately Rs 45.81 crore)

Sharda Cropchem board meeting on June 25 to consider fund raising

MPS invested in the right issue of MPS Interactive Systems and has allotted equity and preference shares at par aggregating to Rs 43.99 crore. Post the allotment of shares, MPS Interactive Systems has now become a wholly-owned material subsidiary of MPS.

IndoStar Capital Finance subscribed to 3.5 crore equity shares issued by subsidiary IndoStar Home Finance on right issue basis at par. Rs 17.5 crore was paid towards application money and balance amount will be paid in one or more tranches

Capital First enters into share subscription agreement to acquire 14.24% stake in Digikredit Finance

Aarti Industries incorporats wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely Arti Surfactants

Dhanvarsha Finvest: The Reserve Bank of India has granted prior approval for change in 26 percent shareholding and change of management of the company.

Oberoi Realty raises Rs 1,200 crore via QIP

Sebi imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Huhtamaki

Sadbhav Infra signs maintenance contract with arm for Rs 55 cr in R'than

Fine Organic Industries IPO to open on June 20; price band Rs 780-783 per share

RITES IPO to open on June 20; price band Rs 180-185 per share

Manappuram Finance board meeting on June 21 to consider the issue of NCD on private placement
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 07:42 am

tags #Stocks in News

