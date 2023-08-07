Solara Active Pharma Sciences gain on USFDA all-clear for Cuddalore unit

Solara Active Pharma Sciences' Cuddalore API site is a multi-product facility.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Solara Active Pharma Sciences was up more than 1 percent in the morning trade after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA or Agency) issued "zero observations" for its Cuddalore facility in Tamil Nadu.

The FDA inspected the Cuddalore unit between July 31, 2023 and August 4, and found that the facility was in an “acceptable state of compliance”, the company told exchanges on August 7.

With this successful outcome, the inspection classification shall be reinstated to NAI (No Action Indicated), the company said.

The Cuddalore API site is a multi-product facility that caters to a wide range of markets across the globe, including the US, Europe, Japan and other markets.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The company also said that Aditya Puri resigned as the chairman and non-executive director and Vineeta Rai quit from the position of non-executive independent director due to personal reasons.