Solar Industries share price gains 8% on Rs 447 crore order win

Solar Industries India share price gained 8 percent intraday on October 9 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 447 crore.

The company and its subsidiary Economic Explosives have received orders from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for the supply of Explosives and Initiating Systems worth Rs 447 crore to be delivered over a period of two years.

At 11:56 hrs, Solar Industries India was quoting at Rs 1,108.70, up Rs 39.05, or 3.65 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,350.00 and 52-week low Rs 772.05 on 01 February 2020 and 23 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.87 percent below its 52-week high and 43.6 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 23 percent in the last six months.