Slideshow | These 9 stocks could fetch 9-27% return in short to medium term

Here are nine stocks from two analysts that could fetch 9 to 27 percent return in short to medium term Rakesh Patil 1/10 Benchmark indices remained under pressure on April 8 and ended lower on the back of rupee appreciation and rising crude oil prices in the international markets. But the last hour buying helped the indices to recover from the day's low with Nifty finishing just above 11,600, while Sensex closed 160 points lower at 38,700. Here are nine stocks from two analysts that could fetch 9 to 27 percent return in short to medium term: 2/10 Century Textiles | Analyst: Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 903 | Target: Rs 986 | Stop loss: Rs 890 | Return: 9 percent 3/10 Federal Bank | Analyst: Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 97 | Target: Rs 116 | Stop loss: Rs 91 | Return: 27 percent 4/10 RBL Bank | Analyst: Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 659 | Target: Rs 738 | Stop loss: Rs 646 | Return: 12 percent 5/10 BEML | Analyst: Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 962 | Target: Rs 1,150 | Stop loss: Rs 890 | Return: 19 percent 6/10 Pidilite Industries | Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,281 | Target: Rs 1,500 | Stop loss: Rs 1,070 | Return: 17 percent 7/10 Ipca Laboratories | Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 946 | Target: Rs 1,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 850 | Return: 16 percent 8/10 Muthoot Finance | Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 613 | Target: Rs 750 | Stop loss: Rs 545 | Return: 22 percent 9/10 Godfrey Phillips India | Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,124 | Target: Rs 1,400 | Stop loss: Rs 1,020 | Return: 24 percent 10/10 RBL Bank | Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 659 | Target: Rs 740 | Stop loss: Rs 620 | Return: 12 percent First Published on Apr 9, 2019 12:16 pm