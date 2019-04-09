Slideshow | These 9 stocks could fetch 9-27% return in short to medium term

Benchmark indices remained under pressure on April 8 and ended lower on the back of rupee appreciation and rising crude oil prices in the international markets. But the last hour buying helped the indices to recover from the day's low with Nifty finishing just above 11,600, while Sensex closed 160 points lower at 38,700. Here are nine stocks from two analysts that could fetch 9 to 27 percent return in short to medium term: