Slideshow | Cipla, ABB, Escorts among 10 buying ideas for up to 49% upside

Bharat Electronics | Brokerage: LKP Research | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 100 | CMP: Rs 67 | Upside: 49 percent. The company has an order book of Rs 518 billion to be delivered over the next 3-4 years, which itself provides a robust outlook and visibility over the long term. We believe a cut in defence budget may impact the receivables in FY 21 in view of COVID-19, but BEL has demonstrated strong execution capability over the years and will be able to weather this storm.