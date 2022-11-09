English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Should investors subscribe to Five-Star Business Finance IPO?

    At the upper end of the price band of Rs 474 per share, the company is being valued at around Rs 13,800 crore

    Khushboo Rai
    November 09, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
    Should investors subscribe to Five-Star Business Finance IPO?

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Fastest AUM and disbursement growth among peers Strong return and growth metrics Backed by marquee investors Rising profitability coupled with improving asset quality Small in size, with long history of operations Geographically concentrated with improved diversification Fully secured advances mainly to MSME businesses Valuation at discount to peers Five-Star Business Finance’s (Five Star) offer for sale (OFS) by institutional investors (Matrix Partners and Sequoia Capital) of Rs 1,960 crore opens for subscription today (November 9). At the upper end of the price band of Rs 474 per share,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Cop27 has started. Here's why it is important

      Nov 7, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI-EU standoff could hurt domestic markets, will rural FMCG demand recover soon, what US midterm election means for India, Pakistan's political crisis could pose risks for India, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers