Sharda Cropchem Ltd: Healthy earnings outlook; attractive valuations

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sharda Cropchem Ltd (SCC; CMP: Rs 358; market capitalisation: Rs 3,228 crore), a global supplier of generic agrochemicals, has outperformed the domestic- focused agrochemical companies in Q2FY22. Domestic players were affected by erratic rainfall. SCC has posted a robust double-digit top line growth compared with the flat sales of Dhanuka Agritech, Rallis India and Sumitomo Chemical India. As the global generic agrochemical inventory has fallen, the demand environment is strong. Also, the company has expanded its product offerings and forayed into...