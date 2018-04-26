App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 26, 2018 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shah Alloys locked at 5% upper circuit on settlement agreement with ARCIL

The company has entered into settlement agreement with ARCIL (Assets Reconstruction Company India) in respect of credit facilities availed by the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of Shah Alloys has locked at 5 percent upper circuit as company signed settlement pact with ARCIL.

There were pending buy orders of 15,341 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has entered into settlement agreement with ARCIL (Assets Reconstruction Company India) in respect of credit facilities availed by the company and the settled amount to be paid upto 31.12.2020 and 31.03.2022, company said in release.

Karur Vysya Bank and IDBI Bank had assigned their entire outstanding debts to ARCIL.

graph_shahalloys

At 09:54 hrs Shah Alloys was quoting at Rs 41.55, up Rs 1.95, or 4.92 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.