Shah Alloys locked at 5% upper circuit on settlement agreement with ARCIL

The share price of Shah Alloys has locked at 5 percent upper circuit as company signed settlement pact with ARCIL.

There were pending buy orders of 15,341 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has entered into settlement agreement with ARCIL (Assets Reconstruction Company India) in respect of credit facilities availed by the company and the settled amount to be paid upto 31.12.2020 and 31.03.2022, company said in release.

Karur Vysya Bank and IDBI Bank had assigned their entire outstanding debts to ARCIL.

At 09:54 hrs Shah Alloys was quoting at Rs 41.55, up Rs 1.95, or 4.92 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil