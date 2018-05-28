App
May 28, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Dr Reddys Labs; target of Rs 2110: JM Financial

JM Financial is bearish on Dr Reddys Labs has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2110 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Dr Reddys Labs

4QFY18 was a weak operating quarter for Dr Reddy’s with Revenues/EBITDA/PAT being 4%/22%/13% below our estimates. Revenues declined 1% YoY to INR 35.3bn mainly driven by the decline in (i) US generics (-6% YoY; -10% QoQ) due to increasing competition in key products, and, (ii) Russia (-25% YoY; -24% QoQ) due to lower off-take by channels.

Outlook

However, reversion to mean in Russia and benefits from the ongoing cost-efficiency improvement measures moderate the extent of estimate cuts. We cut our FY19/20 EPS by 5%/4%, respectively, and arrive at a Mar’19 TP of INR 2,110 using an unchanged multiple of 18x FY20 EPS. Maintain SELL.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Dr Reddys Labs #JM Financial #Recommendations #Sell

