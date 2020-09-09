Sell Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 6500: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Dixon Technologies

The domestic manufacturing story is leading the path for Dixon and it sits comfortably with a diversified product mix, client mix and fungible manufacturing facilities which can be adjusted to make use of any unutilized capacity. It has been successful in backward integration, improving operational efficiencies and design capabilities to continue on its growth trajectory. It continues to transition from the OEM model to ODM model of doing business, which should improve its margins going forward.

Outlook

The PLI scheme is another opportunity for Dixon, which can provide a boost to its scaling up plans. The company has already made 2 applications under the PLI scheme.

