Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 6500: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bearish on Dixon Technologies has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6500 in its research report dated September 08, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Dixon Technologies


The domestic manufacturing story is leading the path for Dixon and it sits comfortably with a diversified product mix, client mix and fungible manufacturing facilities which can be adjusted to make use of any unutilized capacity. It has been successful in backward integration, improving operational efficiencies and design capabilities to continue on its growth trajectory. It continues to transition from the OEM model to ODM model of doing business, which should improve its margins going forward.


Outlook


The PLI scheme is another opportunity for Dixon, which can provide a boost to its scaling up plans. The company has already made 2 applications under the PLI scheme.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 9, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Dixon Technologies #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

