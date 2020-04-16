Sarda Energy share price jumps 5% on resumption of manufacturing

The share price Sarda Energy & Minerals jumped more than 5 percent intraday on April 16 after the steel and ferroalloys manufacturer re-started its manufacturing facilities and the plants.

It had taken necessary precautions in terms of the permissions and directions issued by the authorities, the company said.

The stock, which has 16 percent in the last 15 days, was trading at Rs 138.20, up Rs 5.15, or 3.87 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 140.95 and an intraday low of Rs 131.95.