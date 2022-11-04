Relaxo Footwear: Near-term weakness to persist

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Weak Q2FY23 results Earnings pressure to sustain in H2FY23 FY24 to witness normalisation of margins, sharp uptick in volumes Long-term investors can add the stock on declines The Q2FY23 results of Relaxo Footwear Ltd (Relaxo; CMP: Rs 932; Market cap: Rs 23,211 crore) were significantly below expectations, owing to the volume pressure in the mass chappal segment and margin pressure from higher input prices. Earnings pressure, led by price cuts in the chappal category, liquidation of high- cost inventory and the longer duration to...