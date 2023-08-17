English
    Reduce TTK Prestige; target of Rs 725: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on TTK Prestige with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated August 14, 2023.

    August 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on TTK Prestige

    TTK Prestige’s Q1FY24 revenue was in line with our estimates falling by 8% YoY; however, it disappointed on EBITDA/PAT, which fell 22/12% YoY. Domestic revenue (down 8%) and exports (down 12%) continued to remain weak on (1) demand softness due to an inflationary environment; (2) consumer wallet share moving away from kitchen appliances; (3) high base of LY; (4) pricing-led competitive intensity; and (5) weak global macroeconomic environment. Gross margin expanded by 110bps YoY to 43%, while EBITDAM fell 210bps YoY to 11.8% (HSIE 13.5%) on negative oplev. With no near-term trigger in sight and a high base, we expect near-term demand to remain soft. We expect positive revenue growth only from Q3 onwards.

    Outlook

    We maintain our estimates and value the stock on 30x Jun-25 EPS to derive a TP of INR 725. Maintain REDUCE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TTK Prestige - 16 -08 - 2023 - hdfc

