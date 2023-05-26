English
    Reduce Sudarshan Chemical; target of Rs 454: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Sudarshan Chemical with a target price of Rs 454 in its research report dated May 24, 2023.

    May 26, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Sudarshan Chemical

    SCIL has product offerings similar to those of the global players but has been unable to gain market share, post the exit of the global majors. The stock is trading at 19x FY25E EPS, which we believe is contextually high (RoE of 14/17% for FY24/FY25E). Q4 EBITDA/APAT were 89/579% above our estimates, mainly owing to a 26% rise in revenue, lower-than-anticipated raw material cost and tax rate.


    Outlook

    We maintain REDUCE on Sudarshan Chemical (SCIL), with a price target of INR 454 (WACC 11%, terminal growth 3.5%).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

