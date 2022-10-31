English
    Reduce Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 50: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Reduce rating on Indian Oil Corporation with a target price of Rs 50 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

    October 31, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


    We maintain our FY23/24E IOCL’s earnings estimate. IOCL reported better than expected Q2 results with standalone EBITDA of Rs19.6bn (+44%QoQ; PLe -Rs 158bn) and PAT of –Rs2.7bn (PLe –Rs198bn), due to receipt of one time grant of Rs108bn towards LPG under recovery for H1FY23. Also lower than expected inventory loss cushioned Q2 performance vs our expectation of Rs160bn loss. We believe OMCs earnings will be hit by sharp jump in diesel marketing losses (current diesel loss at Rs10/litre) given low inventory, gas to oil switch (led by high spot LNG prices) and drop in Russian exports, despite improvement in refining profitability.


    Outlook


    We maintain ‘’REDUCE” rating given high crude price volatility with PT of Rs50 (unchanged). Any sharp correction in crude prices will be an upside risk to our estimates.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:02 pm
