    Reduce Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended reduce rating on Firstsource Solutions with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated February 04, 2023.

    February 07, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions

    Firstsource Solutions (FSL) provides business process services to BFSI, communication, media, tech and healthcare. The company generates 70% revenues from the US and 27% from the UK • FSL is a domain driven BPM company, which has 150+ clients, including 17 Fortune 500 companies and nine FTSE 100 companies. The company has 23,627 employees across the US, UK, India and Philippines.


    Outlook

    We maintain our REDUCE rating on the stock. We value FSL at Rs 105 i.e. 12x P/E on FY25E.