Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 922: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Dhanuka Agritech with a target price of Rs 922 in its research report dated July 23, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
Dolat Capital's research report on Dhanuka Agritech


Dhanuka Agritech reported a strong Q1FY21 performance beating our estimates on all fronts. Sales growth of 70.7% YoY to Rs 3.73bn came in due to a strong volume growth of 72.5% YoY (D.Est: Rs 2.67bn). EBITDA and PAT grew by 226.9% and 250.1% YoY to Rs 653mn and Rs 518mn respectively. EBITDA growth was a function of a strong operating leverage, control on other expenses (up marginally by 1.2% YoY to Rs 315mn) and a marginal gross margin expansion of 20bps YoY to 34.3% led to a strong growth in absolute EBITDA. PAT growth was cushioned by a lower tax rate of 25.2% as against 29.0% in 1QFY20 coupled with a growth in other income by 95.4% YoY to Rs 74mn.


Outlook


We are now valuing Dhanuka Agritech at 22.0x FY22E EPS, with a target price of Rs 922/share and revise our rating to accumulate.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Dhanuka Agritech #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Reduce

