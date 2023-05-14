English
    Reduce Alkyl Amines; target of Rs 2294: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Alkyl Amines with a target price of Rs 2294 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    May 14, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Alkyl Amines

    We believe that the current valuation already factors in positives from potential volume growth, after doubling of the acetonitrile plant capacity and ~40% additional capacities of the aliphatic amines plant. EBITDA/APAT were 14/20% below our estimates, owing to higher-than-expected raw material cost, higher-than-anticipated depreciation, and lower-than-anticipated other income.


    Outlook

    We maintain REDUCE on Alkyl Amines (AACL) with a price target of INR 2,294 (WACC 12%, terminal growth 5%). The stock is currently trading at ~37x FY25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

