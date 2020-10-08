RBL Bank share price gains after deposits grow 5% in Q2, retail advances jump 23% YoY

RBL Bank share price gained 2 percent in the morning session on October 8 after the bank declared its business update for the September quarter.

Deposits of the bank in Q2 FY21 grew 5 percent QoQ and 3 percent YoY. Its gross advances declined 3 percent YoY and 1 percent QoQ, while retail advances grew 23 percent YoY and 7 percent QoQ.

CASA ratio stood at 31.1 percent in Q2 FY21 against 30.1 percent in Q1 FY21 and 26.5 percent in Q2FY20, the company added.

The stock was trading at Rs 179.40, up Rs 2.30, or 1.30 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 180.80 and an intraday low of Rs 178.25.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding. The bank has been effectively using its capital to generate profit - RoCE improving in last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages being bullish and technical indicators being neutral.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​