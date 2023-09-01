PVR-INOX recorded highest-ever monthly customers of nearly 2 crore in August

The highest-ever monthly footfall was a result of blockbuster films released during the month, including Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2, Dreamgirl 2, Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Oppenheimer.

PVR-INOX recorded its highest-ever monthly footfall of 1.9 crore cinemagoers in August and collected box office revenue of Rs 532 crore in the same period, the company said in an exchange filing dated September 1.

On the 77th Independence Day, August 15, 2023, PVR-INOX recorded 13 lakh customers and approximately Rs 41.4 crore in box office revenue. The weekend of August 11-13 was also the biggest weekend ever in PVR-INOX’s history, where it saw around 33.6 lakh customers and earned gross box office revenue of around Rs 100 crore during the weekend.

PVR INOX shares were flat at Rs 1,781.5 at 11.38 am on September 1.

The stock has given 23 percent returns since January 1.

The company reported a loss of Rs 82 crore in the April-to-June quarter compared to a profit of Rs 53 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the company increased 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,305 crore in the April-to-June quarter.

PVR INOX has 1,708 screens across 361 properties in 115 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

