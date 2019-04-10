Panacea Biotec slips 3% after one-time settlement with consortium lenders

Share price Panacea Biotec slipped 3 percent intraday Wednesday after company done one-time settlement (OTS) with consortium lenders.

The company in its press release said that it has done OTS with the consortium lenders in order to resolve the current debt position of the company.

All consortium lenders have approved the bilateral OTS at 65 percent of their outstanding debts.

At 11:02 hrs Panacea Biotec was quoting at Rs 195, down Rs 5.45, or 2.72 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 313.50 and 52-week low Rs 138.20 on 10 April, 2018 and 06 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.8 percent below its 52-week high and 41.1 percent above its 52-week low.

