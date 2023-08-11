English
    Page Industries: Sharp sequential earnings growth; long-term outlook robust

    Given the improving earnings trajectory and strong prospects in the long run, the stock is likely to re-rate.

    Bharat Gianani
    August 11, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
    Page Industries Ltd posted sharp volume as well as margin improvement in Q1FY24.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Sequential improvement in volumes and margins Expect volume recovery from Q3 Enhancing distribution presence, filling product gaps Maintains $1 billion revenue target by FY26 Page Industries Ltd (Page; CMP: Rs 40,073; Market cap: Rs 44,681 crore) posted sharp volume as well as margin improvement in Q1FY24, sequentially, indicating an improvement in outlook and earnings trajectory. While the market demand is sluggish currently, Page expects volume recovery from Q3FY24, with the start of the festive season.  Also, the adverse impact of Auto Replenishment System (ARS)...

