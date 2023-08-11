Page Industries: Sharp sequential earnings growth; long-term outlook robust

Page Industries Ltd posted sharp volume as well as margin improvement in Q1FY24.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Sequential improvement in volumes and margins Expect volume recovery from Q3 Enhancing distribution presence, filling product gaps Maintains $1 billion revenue target by FY26 Page Industries Ltd (Page; CMP: Rs 40,073; Market cap: Rs 44,681 crore) posted sharp volume as well as margin improvement in Q1FY24, sequentially, indicating an improvement in outlook and earnings trajectory. While the market demand is sluggish currently, Page expects volume recovery from Q3FY24, with the start of the festive season. Also, the adverse impact of Auto Replenishment System (ARS)...