English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Orient Electric; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Orient Electric recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated March 13, 2021.

Broker Research
March 15, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Orient Electric


Orient Electric (OEL), since its demerger from Orient Paper & Industries in FY17, is fast emerging as a serious competitor in the Electrical Consumer Durables (ECD) space. It is the third largest player in the Fans segment and has been in operation for over 60 years. Recently, it diversified into related product categories like Lighting, Switchgears, Air Coolers, Water Heaters, etc. OEL’s 13.5% revenue CAGR over FY18-20 has outpaced Havells India (+7.6% CAGR) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (+5.9%). OEL enjoys a similar gross margin as its peers, but has one of the lowest EBITDA margin. This is on higher employee cost and advertising spends, suggesting that OEL is perhaps in the investment phase. There is a strong case for margin convergence, with leading players like Havells and Crompton in a steady state. Despite higher investments in people and branding-related spends, and hence potentially lower margin at present, OEL generates a RoE of over 22%, which is superior to many peers.



Outlook


We forecast revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 20%/18%/21% over FY21-23E. We initiate coverage on the stock with a Buy rating, assigning a TP of INR350 per share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Orient Electric #Recommendations
first published: Mar 15, 2021 02:31 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.