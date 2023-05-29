Nucleus Software shares hit upper circuit on robust Q4 show

Nucleus Software (File pic)

Nucleus Software Exports, a prominent software solutions provider, recorded a 20 percent surge in its stock price on May 29 and hit the upper circuit at Rs 971, which also marks a new 52-week high for the company.

The performance is backed by Nucleus Software Exports' strong financial results for the Q4 of FY23. The net profit for the quarter soared to Rs 67.65 crore from Rs 18.29 crore a year back.

Revenue from operations for the fourth quarter reached Rs 206.2 crore, making a considerable rise from Rs 153.04 crore last year.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) soared by 278.86 percent year-on-year to Rs 25.27 in Q4 FY23 form Rs 6.67.

In recognition of its strong financial performance, Nucleus Software Exports has declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY23. However, the dividend is subject to approval from the company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Shares of the company have surged 145 percent this year till date.

