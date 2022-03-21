English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Nielsen ratings rejects $9 billion takeover bid and shares slide 16%

    Nielsen, instead, will begin buying its own shares under a previously approved $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

    Associated Press
    March 21, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Nielsen shares tumbled 16% at the opening bell Monday after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion takeover bid from a group of private equity firms.

    Nielsen said that the offer of $25.40 per share significantly undervalues the New York City company. It said late Sunday that it had consulted with, among others, its third largest shareholder WindAcre Partnership, which opposed the sale at those terms.

    WindAcre said Sunday that it would acquire enough shares to scuttle the deal if the board went further. Nielsen said that shareholder approval was unlikely without support from WindAcre, which already owns a stake of more than 9%.

    We do not believe the offer comes close to recognizing Nielsen's intrinsic value and we were not going to be forced out of our holding at this price," said Snehal Amin, managing partner of WindAcre. We intended to block the transaction, so that we could realize, in time, the intrinsic value of our investment. We believe strongly that the Board made the right decision in the face of an inadequate offer.

    Nielsen, instead, will begin buying its own shares under a previously approved $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

    Close

    Related stories

    Media companies have been more vocal recently in their unhappiness with Nielsen, which for decades has had a virtual monopoly on measuring television viewership, statistics used to govern billions of dollars in advertising spending. Critics allege that Nielsen is not equipped to handle the dramatic shift toward streaming services and viewing on a wide array of devices.

    Speculation over a possible takeover first emerged last week, sending shares up 30%.

    Nielsen said Monday that it is on schedule to deliver its solution for tracking viewership across media platforms sometime this year.

    At the opening bell, shares of Nielsen Holdings Plc. slumped $3.92, to $20.52.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Nielsen #shares
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 07:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.