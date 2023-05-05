Neutral TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 1060: Motilal Oswal

neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (TVSL)’s operating performance was in line in 4QFY23. TVSL posted the highest ever EBITDA margin at 10.3% (+20bp QoQ; in line). This is likely to remain stable in the coming quarter as moderate increase in RM prices in 1QFY24 should be offset by ~2% price hike (including 1% against OBD-2 related cost).



Outlook

We retain our FY24E/FY25E EPS. Reiterate Neutral with a TP of ~INR1,060 (based on ~20x Mar’25E EPS + INR69/sh for the NBFC).

