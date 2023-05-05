English
    Neutral TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 1060: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on TVS Motor Company with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated May 04, 2023.

    May 05, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on TVS Motor Company

    TVS Motor Company (TVSL)’s operating performance was in line in 4QFY23. TVSL posted the highest ever EBITDA margin at 10.3% (+20bp QoQ; in line). This is likely to remain stable in the coming quarter as moderate increase in RM prices in 1QFY24 should be offset by ~2% price hike (including 1% against OBD-2 related cost).


    Outlook

    We retain our FY24E/FY25E EPS. Reiterate Neutral with a TP of ~INR1,060 (based on ~20x Mar’25E EPS + INR69/sh for the NBFC).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

