MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Shree Cement; target of Rs 28,220: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 28,220 in its research report dated October 30, 2021.

Broker Research
November 03, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement


SRCM’s 2QFY22 result beat our estimate on account of: a) higher Power sales, which offset the impact of weaker Cement realization and 4% miss on volumes, and b) lower freight costs. Blended EBITDA/t declined by 4% QoQ to INR1,421/t v/s our estimate of INR1,236/t. We broadly maintain our FY22E/FY23E/FY24E EBITDA estimate, but raise our EPS estimate by 15%/1%/11% to factor in higher other income and lower depreciation cost (in line with its 1HFY22 run-rate). We maintain our Neutral rating as the valuation (21.9x FY23E EV/EBITDA) prices in earnings growth.



Outlook


SRCM trades at 21.9x/18.4x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA. The stock has traded at an average EV/EBITDA of 20x for the last seven years. We value SRCM at 19x Sep’23E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR28,220 and maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Shree Cement
first published: Nov 3, 2021 04:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.