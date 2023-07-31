English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Nestlé India; target of Rs 22,465 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Nestlé India with a target price of Rs 22,465 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST
    neutral

    neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Nestlé India

    NEST reported 2QCY23 results that are broadly in line with expectations. It delivered double-digit growth across all products, led by a better mix, healthy volume, and better pricing, along with rapid acceleration in the outof-home (OOH) business during the quarter. GP margin expanded 90bp YoY in line with our estimates. Management pointed that costs of edible oils, wheat and packaging materials is in lower range with stable milk cost and softening of fuel prices while Robusta prices are high. The e-commerce channel continued deliver robust growth and contribute 6.5% of 2QCY23 sales.

    Outlook

    We value the stock at 60x Mar’25E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR22,465. We reiterate our Neutral stance on fair valuations.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nestlé India - 28 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #Nestle India #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:52 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!