    Neutral Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 2450: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Escorts Kubota with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated August 01, 2023.

    August 03, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Escorts Kubota

    1QFY24 results were better across all fronts, led by multiple levers, such as better ASPs, gross margin benefits, and cost-control measures. Consequently, EBITDA margin came in at 14% (vs. est. 10.8%). The management has guided for i) low-mid single-digit tractor volume growth in FY24E and ii) sustenance of EBITDA margin for the coming quarters.  We raise our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 21.4%/9.3% to factor in for margin expansions and high ‘other income’. Moreover, we have increased our target multiple to 22x Sep’25E EPS (vs. 20x earlier).

    Outlook

    We retain our Neutral stance on the stock with a TP of INR2,450.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 11:01 pm

