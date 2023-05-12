Neutral Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Escorts Kubota

Escorts Kubota (ESC)’s 4QFY23 performance surprised us as better-thanestimated gross margin led to EBITDA beat at INR2.4b (v/s est. INR2.0b). FY24 domestic tractor volumes are likely to post low-to-mid single digit growth, despite weak 1QFY24, due to: a) good MSP prices, b) high water reservoir levels, and c) healthy growth in non-agri tractor sales.



Outlook

We raise our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 7.5%/6.6% to factor in margin expansions in all the verticals. Retain Neutral with a TP of INR1,900.

