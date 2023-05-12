English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Escorts Kubota with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated May 11, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2023 / 10:35 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Escorts Kubota

    Escorts Kubota (ESC)’s 4QFY23 performance surprised us as better-thanestimated gross margin led to EBITDA beat at INR2.4b (v/s est. INR2.0b). FY24 domestic tractor volumes are likely to post low-to-mid single digit growth, despite weak 1QFY24, due to: a) good MSP prices, b) high water reservoir levels, and c) healthy growth in non-agri tractor sales.


    Outlook

    We raise our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 7.5%/6.6% to factor in margin expansions in all the verticals. Retain Neutral with a TP of INR1,900.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Escorts Kubota - 11 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Escorts Kubota #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:35 pm